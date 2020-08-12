Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 309.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.95. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

