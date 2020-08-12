General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 106,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,578,437. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

