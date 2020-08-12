Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other Generation Bio news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.