Gexan Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Gexan has traded 49% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $4,536.25 and $36.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00783178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.15 or 0.02094517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,570.75 or 1.00496329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00137237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00087614 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

