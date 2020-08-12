Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Position Boosted by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises about 3.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Gildan Activewear worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,824,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 629,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 577,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,253. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

