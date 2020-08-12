Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GLBZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

