Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Globant worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $152.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 1.39. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

