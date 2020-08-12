Globe Life’s (GL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,984,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Globe Life by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Globe Life by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

