Godaddy’s (GDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.86. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 32.63% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $265,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,735 shares of company stock worth $13,796,826. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,720,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,386,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,624 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.