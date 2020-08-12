Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,564,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $107,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,529,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 436,104 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,740,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 402,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 67,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,557. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

