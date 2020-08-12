Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €14.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

freenet stock opened at €15.69 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.53. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

