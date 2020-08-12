Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,098 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,067,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,243. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85.

