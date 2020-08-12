Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

DVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. 908,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,004. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

