Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 707,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.