Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 23,945 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 324.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 35,837,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

