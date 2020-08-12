Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 217,121 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,305. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

