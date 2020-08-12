Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

