Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. 213,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.