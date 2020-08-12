Grin Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00005625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Coinall, KuCoin and BitForex. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and $11.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 49,498,680 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, TradeOgre, KuCoin, BitForex, LBank, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

