Harmony Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $70.85 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

