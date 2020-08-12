Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

