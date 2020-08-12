Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

