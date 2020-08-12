Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

