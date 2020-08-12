Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

