Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.38 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $18,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

