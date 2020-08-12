Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 15,328 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

