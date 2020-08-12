Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 35,075 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,311 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,075 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

