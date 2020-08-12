Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,122 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

