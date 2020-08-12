Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 42,112 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

