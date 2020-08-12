Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,670 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,218. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.39. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

