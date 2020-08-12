Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

FNTN opened at €15.69 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.53. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

