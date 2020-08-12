HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gene Liau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $882,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $87,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,872. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after buying an additional 1,145,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

