Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 10,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,448. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $30,233.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,651.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $383,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,407 shares of company stock worth $11,637,865. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

