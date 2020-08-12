Heath Drewett Sells 15,871 Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,711.10).

Aggreko stock traded up GBX 31.40 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 472 ($6.17). 748,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aggreko plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.52).

Get Aggreko alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

AGK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 575 ($7.52) to GBX 295 ($3.86) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.25 ($8.19).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.