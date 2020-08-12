Helium Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,374.09 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Helium Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium Chain has a total market cap of $204,374.09 and $140.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helium Chain Coin Profile

Helium Chain (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

