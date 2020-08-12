Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,434 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.27% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of HP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

