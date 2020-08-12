Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 15.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.28. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,666. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

