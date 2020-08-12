Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE:HPE opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -203.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

