HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the quarter. HMS makes up 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of HMS worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 62.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after buying an additional 1,489,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HMS by 114.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 569,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 650,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.