Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

HRL stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

