HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

