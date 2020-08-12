Hubii Network Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

