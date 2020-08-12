HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 565,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,658. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.43.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.