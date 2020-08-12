Humaniq Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $142,809.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00120918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.01812472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00190032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00124257 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

