HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.18 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00144108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.24 or 0.01806962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00188317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00125284 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,965,796 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

