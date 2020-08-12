IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $155.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.82.

IAC stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,874,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414,278 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

