Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.64

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 14679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

