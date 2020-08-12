Iberiabank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

