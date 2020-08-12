IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted IBM’s score:

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

