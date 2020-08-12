Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Imaflex Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imaflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Imaflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

Imaflex Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; and electric traction solutions for urban and sea transportation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.